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Sentra Secures $150M Investment from Capital One Ventures to Advance Agentic Data Security
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
Sentra, the agentic data security company, announced that Capital One Ventures has led a strategic capital investment of $150 million in the company, joining existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Zeev Ventures, Standard Investments, Munich Re Ventures and Key1 Capital. As part of the investment, a Capital One representative will join...