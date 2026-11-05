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GSMA Report Forecasts $1.24 Trillion Economic Opportunity from 6G by 2040
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
6G mobile networks could contribute an additional $1.24 trillion to the global economy in 2040, equivalent to 0.7% of global GDP, but insufficient spectrum availability could put as much as $520 billion – or 42% – of that economic opportunity at risk, according to a new report published today by the GSMA, which represents mobile operators worldwide.