undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Parents charged in death of three-week-old baby enter not guilty pleas
By WEAU Staff,7 days ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The parents who were charged in the death of a three-week-old baby entered not guilty pleas in Pierce County Court on Thursday. According to online court records, 23-year-old Jessie Kittelson and 26-year-old Taylor Olson pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime and chronic neglect of a child, consequence is death as party to a crime.
7