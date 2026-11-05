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Trump Says He’s Ready to Battle Texas’s New Dem Governor, Will Enforce the Border With or Without Her
7 days ago
President Donald Trump took questions in the Oval Office on Thursday and made absolutely clear he is ready to do battle with the new governor-elect of Texas, Gina Hinojosa. "Are you ready to reinforce the Texas southern border now that the new Democratic governor is removing state manpower from border defense?" an off-camera reporter asked Trump.
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