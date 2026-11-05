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I PLAY ROCKY Review: A Knockout Underdog Story That'll Make You Want to Chase Your Dreams
By Joey Paur,7 days ago
I'm a sucker for a great underdog story, especially one where somebody has absolutely no business succeeding against the ridiculous odds thrown their way, yet somehow manages to pull off the impossible. That's exactly what director Peter Farrelly delivers with I Play Rocky, a wonderfully entertaining, heartfelt, and awesomely inspiring...