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AWS launches agentic AI Kiro bots with memory and support for recurring development jobs
By Carl Franzen,7 days ago
Amazon Web Services introduced Kiro bots on Thursday, adding persistent agents to its Kiro Crew development workspace that can oversee recurring responsibilities, coordinate other agents and remember the decisions developers make along the way. The feature, now generally available, targets a problem that emerges when developers delegate several jobs to...