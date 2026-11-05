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Richmond Heights moves forward with sidewalk replacement program
By Frank Mechamfmecham@news-herald.com,7 days ago
Richmond Heights is moving forward with its groundbreaking sidewalk replacement program, which aims to provide senior citizens and qualifying individuals with help in fixing the sidewalks outside of their house. City Council, during its Oct. 27 meeting, accepted a bid from Bishop Brothers Supply Transit for $150,000. Bishop Brothers will...