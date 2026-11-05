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First Alert Weather: Rain to end the week, trending cooler over the weekend
By Mark Dixon,7 days ago
Our lengthy dry stretch (19 days long) has ended, and more rain is on the way. The progression of a cold front moving across the region will dictate where the heaviest rain will fall... and recent trends continue to show the axis setting up across SE MA into RI, where a Flood Watch has been issued. Looking ahead to the weekend... it won’t be entirely dry as temps continue trending cooler. Next week, as of now, appears to start dry but windy with temperatures closer to normal.
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