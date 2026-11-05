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Measurable Supratentorial White Matter Volume Changes in Patients with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Treated with an Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Agent, Steroids, and Radiation
By P Svolos,7 days ago
Assessing the response to treatment in infiltrative brain tumors by using lesion volume–based response criteria is challenging. We hypothesized that in such tumors, volume measurements alone may not accurately capture changes in actual tumor burden during treatment. We longitudinally evaluated volume changes in both normal-appearing supratentorial white matter and the brain stem lesions in patients treated for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma to determine to what extent adjuvant systemic therapies may skew the accuracy of tumor response assessments based on volumetric analysis.