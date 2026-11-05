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A second technology driving range is opening on the Grand Strand, this one on the south end
By Alan Blondin,5 days ago
A second technology driving range is about to open in the Myrtle Beach golf market, this one on the south end of the Grand Strand. True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island has constructed a technology range, with a target opening date of Thanksgiving weekend or shortly thereafter. The structure is built and the technology is scheduled to be added in the next couple weeks.
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