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Fashion designer Melissa Ann Taylor makes a splash in Deep Ellum
By Jessica Waffles,3 days ago
Dallas-based fashion designer Melissa Ann Taylor debuted her new Spring / Summer collection at Tucker Art Projects last week, with fashionable music provided by Clarity Beats. There was a buzz of anticipation as guests filed in, filling every inch of walls and seating at the Deep Ellum art gallery run by musician & artist siblings Scott and Melissa Tucker.