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Tyrese Maxey Addresses 76ers' Ego Concerns, LeBron's Impact Amid Hot Start, 'Competitive as Hell'
By Marisa Ingemi,6 days ago
"We are competitive as hell. I see us playing hard, playing hard defensively, and playing together," he said. "That's who we are. That's not fluff. I found that out day one of training camp. We were moving the ball. All of the ego stuff and one ball stuff, LeBron is here and he has made everyone willing passers. When LeBron can be a willing passer, the rest of us can too."