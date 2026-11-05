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Photos: Orville Peck Brings the Man Turned Mule Tour to The Sylvee
By TER Staff,6 days ago
Orville Peck has a baritone built for songs about leaving town. At The Sylvee in Madison last night, the masked country singer put that voice to work telling a story about starting over. With Abbie Callahan opening the night, Peck’s Man Turned Mule Tour drew heavily from his latest album, a record that turns the hardest year of his life into country songs with room for both grief and a good punch line.