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Renovations underway at vacant downtown Springfield hotel site, promising boost for tourism
By Ciara Folkerts,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) A long-vacant building in downtown Springfield off of East St. Louis Street is getting a second chance as crews begin renovations to convert the property into a Country Inn & Suites. The property—located across from Route 66 Stadium—previously operated as a hotel before serving as temporary housing...
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