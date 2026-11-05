undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carroll girls volleyball eyeing third consecutive State Title
By Nia Hinson,7 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Carroll girls volleyball team is eyeing its third consecutive 4A State Championship Title. The Chargers advanced to their third straight championship game last weekend after sweeping Westfield in Semi-State. Carroll started its dominant run in 2024, finishing the season 33-3 and beating Yorktown in three sets to win the title.
1