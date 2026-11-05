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Caught on video: Police capture runaway piglets
By Alexis DericksonGray News staff,7 days ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - Officers with a South Carolina police department responded to a foot chase involving two runaway piglets dubbed “Bacon Bits.”. The Beaufort Police Department shared video of the incident on social media, showing officers tracking down the pair. The piglets were accused of fleeing, squealing and being career “cri-ham-inals.”