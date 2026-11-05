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‘Wipe those tears from our eyes and play like 46’: Lions defense turns Jack Campbell tragedy into fuel
By Latest & Breaking News,7 days ago
The pain of watching Jack Campbell collapse helplessly on the Ford Field turf Sunday has not completely subsided for the Detroit Lions. It certainly is not forgotten by teammates on defense that spent those horrible moments wiping away tears as their captain lay motionless with a neck injury. But four...