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11/5/2026: Planting native Andean trees in the wrong places may steal water from people downstream
7 days ago
Press registration is open for 2026 AGU Annual Meeting. Press registration is now open for AGU’s 2026 annual meeting in San Francisco, California, convening 7 to 11 December 2026 at the George R. Moscone Convention Center. Staff, freelance and student journalists are eligible to apply for complimentary press registration until the end of the conference on Friday, 11 December. Press officers and institutional writers covering the meeting are also eligible for press registration.