undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Court documents detail assault allegations against Arizona trooper
7 days ago
Court documents reveal new details about the allegations against trooper Aiden Rosebeck. The woman told deputies that Rosebeck directed her off the interstate and forced her to perform a sexual act in her car. Rosebeck said she initiated the encounter, but deputies say body camera evidence shows he knew her mental state prevented her from consenting. Rosebeck has posted bail, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety says he is on unpaid administrative leave as investigations continue.
21