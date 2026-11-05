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THE VALUE OF A SAFER CITY – How your investment supports the Mishawaka Police Department
By Matthew Lentsch,7 days ago
How your investment supports the Mishawaka Police Department. Here’s the file “November_2026_Mishawaka_Value_MPD_Final (1).pdf” for your review. When you see a Mishawaka police officer in your neighborhood, you are seeing an investment made by the people of this community. Behind that officer are careful hiring, months of training, dependable equipment and a department prepared to answer when someone needs help.