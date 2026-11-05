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Oregon Student Shot Five Times by Albany Police After Fleeing Brother's Knife
By Clara Robinson,7 days ago
A Benton County district attorney’s memorandum cleared Albany officers Matt Thomas and Engle Diaz of wrongdoing in the Jan. 6 shooting of Maverick Lyon. Lyon’s federal lawsuit disputes that conclusion, alleging he had dropped a knife and raised his hands before officers shot him at least five times outside his family’s North Albany home. The 21-year-old college student is suing the city, the officers, Benton County and a county probation officer.
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