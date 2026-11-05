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4K Blu-Ray Film Review: Bride of Re-Animator
By Joshua M. Hayes,4 days ago
⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5. Re-Animator has never been one of my favorite 80s horror films. Though I watched it as a teenager, I rarely revisited despite an admittedly entertaining premise. I had actually never seen either of the two sequels, but all of that changes with the spectacularly realized Bride of Re-Animator. It also gave me a reason to return to the original movie, which is actually so much better than my memory would allow. Complete with a gorgeous new 4K transfer, multiple audio commentaries, and a feature length behind the scenes retrospective, Bride of Re-Animator takes everything that worked so well about the first film and amplifies it. That makes for a campy, utterly ridiculous bloodsoaked extravaganza that looks every bit as crisp and colorful as intended.