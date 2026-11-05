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DFL's Dan Wilson wins closely watched Minnesota House race
By Emily ReeseBrent Jabbour,8 days ago
This election, Democrats won back a closely watched Minnesota House seat in an area that has shown a willingness to vote for both parties. DFL candidate Dan Wilson defeated incumbent Republican Aaron Repinski in a Winona-area district. President Donald Trump narrowly carried the district in 2024, the same year Republicans flipped the House seat after decades of DFL representation.
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