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Lingering showers and a few storms into Friday
By Janessa Webb,7 days ago
Tonight, keep that umbrella handy as we continue to see a few rounds of rain moving across the region. A cold front is slowly making its way through the region, and that means we’re not completely done with the wet weather just yet. Some neighborhoods may catch a break from the rain, while others will see passing showers throughout the night. It’s going to be a cloudy and damp start to our Friday, but hang in there because some really nice changes are on the way.