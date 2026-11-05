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Four votes separate three candidates in Andover Township election
By Bryan Fumagalli,3 days ago
On election night 2000, the late Tim Russert of NBC News told the world the presidential election would come down to “Florida, Florida, Florida.”. Well, this year in Sussex County, it’s Andover, Andover, Andover, as just four votes separate three candidates for a seat on the Andover Township Committee and officials say it could be weeks before a winner is declared.
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