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NEWS RELEASE: From Fruit Orchards to Silicon Valley: San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility Celebrates 70 Years of Powering Regional Growth and Protecting the Bay
5 days ago
Carlos Velazquez, Public Information Manager, Environmental Services Department. From Fruit Orchards to Silicon Valley: San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility Celebrates 70 Years of Powering Regional Growth and Protecting the Bay. Celebration includes virtual and public tours of the Facility, first time in 10 years they have been...