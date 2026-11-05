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Google Will Turn Gemini Gems Into Skills on November 17 and Remove the Old Gems on December 17
By Arthur Kay,4 days ago
Google will replace Gems in Gemini with skills on November 17, 2026, for personal Google accounts of users aged 18 and older, and the original Gems will be removed from those accounts on December 17, according to Google. The company says it will migrate existing Gems automatically, but files attached to Gems face new limits and some file types will be deleted.