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Downtown Tulsa is turning into a full holiday wonderland—here’s what’s coming
By Ethan Wright,7 days ago
TULSA, OK - Downtown Tulsa is preparing for the holiday season with a calendar of events designed to bring families downtown, support local businesses and celebrate the community. The Downtown Tulsa Partnership and its community partners announced the Downtown Days of Wonder calendar, which includes returning holiday traditions, new experiences...
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