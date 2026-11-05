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Microsoft Upgrades Outlook Search With Seven Ranked Results and a Small Language Model Ranker
By Arthur Kay,4 days ago
Microsoft has introduced a revamped search experience in Outlook that shows seven ranked results instead of three and handles common stop words better, according to a Microsoft blog post. The new ranking layout is available across Outlook versions, including the new Outlook and Classic Outlook. The redesign targets a long-standing...