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Epic Games Raises Fortnite Crew to Up to 1,600 V-Bucks a Month From December 5 and Ends Monthly Skins
By Arthur Kay,5 days ago
Epic Games is changing the Fortnite Crew subscription on December 5, raising the base monthly V-Bucks grant back to 1,000 and adding higher amounts for long-term subscribers, according to a post on the official Fortnite blog. The price of Fortnite Crew stays the same, but the monthly Crew skin, one of the subscription's main perks, ends after December.