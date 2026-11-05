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Apple Will Check Public iCloud Share Links for Harmful Content Starting With iOS 27.3
By Arthur Kay,4 days ago
Apple will start checking iCloud content shared through public links for "harmful content" with version 27.3 of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS, according to a new Apple support page published on Tuesday. The checks apply only to items shared with the "Anyone with the Link" option, not to content shared directly with specific people.