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Wegmans Unveils High-Tech Cheese Program at New Charlotte Store
By Kristina Hall,4 days ago
Charlotte cheese lovers can sample a variety of cheeses from the new Wegmans store that opened at 11550 N. Community House Road in Ballantyne. The opening of Wegmans in October saw more than 25,000 customers, breaking a weekday record, according to the Charlotte Observer. Many of the customers came to sample the cheeses that come from Wegmans' cheese-aging facility located in Rochester, New York.