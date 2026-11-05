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Fast-Rising Burger Chain Plans to Flip Former Arby’s Location in Mint Hill
By Michael Vyskocil,4 days ago
A Midwestern burger chain is eyeing Mint Hill for its next restaurant location. According to a Charlotte Observer report, Culver's, the Wisconsin-based ButterBurger chain, is targeting Mint Hill in a move that would repurpose a former Arby's building with a drive-thru. Culver's is eyeing the Mint Hill site at 6200 Wilson Grove Road, near the Lawyers Square Shopping Center, in a service site plan filed with the city.