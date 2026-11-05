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What’s next for Caddo Parish sports complex after voters reject $60M bond?
By Kennedy WellsMarvin Andrade,7 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish voters have rejected a $60 million bond proposition that would have funded the majority of a proposed $70 million regional sports complex. The defeat leaves the future of the multi-million-dollar development in question, forcing parish and civic leaders back to the drawing board to...