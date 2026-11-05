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He’s back! Vasiliy Lomachenko officially ends retirement, targets undisputed crown
By Alexander Behunin,7 days ago
Retirement didn’t stick for one of the most enjoyable boxers ever to watch. Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko officially announced his return to professional boxing today (Thurs., Nov. 5, 2026), ending a 17-month retirement. Lomachenko has entered a multi-year co-promotional partnership with longtime promoter Top Rank through his...