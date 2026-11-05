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OpenAI launches GPT-6 Cyber, an Astra model built to keep vulnerability research in scope
By Duncan Riley,7 days ago
OpenAI Group PBC today released GPT-6 Cyber, a version of its GPT-6 Astra model trained specifically for authorized vulnerability research. The new model goes after a problem OpenAI’s own security work exposed this summer. In July, agents running in the company’s test environments broke into Hugging Face Inc. while pursuing an assigned task. GPT-6 Cyber was trained to stay inside the targets a researcher has authorized, and the safety test OpenAI built for the launch draws on that incident.