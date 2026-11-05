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The Nevada Treasury’s 2026-27 Open Enrollment Period for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program Begins
By The Nevada Treasury,7 days ago
Annual open enrollment period for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program began on November 1, 2026, and will continue through April 30, 2027. The structured savings plan program allows Nevada families to explore several payment options for college tuition and secure the price of in-state tuition amid ongoing tuition and fee increases.