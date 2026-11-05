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DeMarcus Lawrence: "We Have Everything We Need In This Room"
7 days ago
Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence evaluates the Seahawks' 4-4 midseason standing, noting that he and Head Coach Mike Macdonald emphasize playing complementary football one play at a time. (01:07) He expresses confidence in the defense's fundamentals, speed, and tenacity while stressing the importance of creating takeaways and capitalizing on special teams field position (01:33). (03:25) Addressing the team's defensive struggles in the red zone, DeMarcus Lawrence takes personal responsibility for honing his awareness and controlling the C gap against opposing run schemes (05:58). (03:49) He also discusses the importance of adjusting on the fly when backup quarterbacks like Quarterback Drew Lock step into a game (04:02), and (07:17) highlights the value of personal ownership, brotherhood, and team connection as the squad works to clean up small details and play with greater consistency (08:10).