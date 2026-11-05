undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How the Charleston Battery Rebuilt Their Attack and Remained a USL Championship Contender
By NICHOLAS MURRAY - nicholas.murray@uslsoccer.com,4 days ago
After 85% of the club’s goalscoring in 2025 departed during the past offseason, a new collective is thriving under Ben Pirmann’s leadership. As the Charleston Battery entered the offseason last November, its front office and Head Coach Ben Pirmann had a challenge to solve. The Battery had led...