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Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office: School threat at Greenville Middle-High School determined to be a swatting incident
By Colin Scroggins,7 days ago
School threat at Greenville Middle-High School determined to be non-credible swatting incident originating from Europe. Suspect remains unidentified; authorities coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies to pursue criminal charges. A threat that prompted an emergency law enforcement response at Greenville Middle-High School last week has been determined to be...
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