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Mellon Expansion Fellows Visit SIUE CODES Program
4 days ago
This semester, eight faculty, chosen through a competitive process, visited SIUE from other colleges and universities to learn about the Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars Program (CODES). CODES is an award-winning program at SIUE in which students collaborate with community partners from the moment they arrive on campus to address the world’s most pressing problems and share their work using digital platforms.