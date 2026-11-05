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Weekend Entertainment Roundup for November 5, 2026
By KUAR,7 days ago
The Arkansas Cornbread Festival returns, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, centering on 14th and Main streets in Little Rock’s SoMa neighborhood, rain or shine. The cornbread competition pits home cooks and professional chefs vying for People’s Choice honors, based on tasters’ votes — you’ll need to buy a Tasting Ticket. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and the festival itself. The festival also features live music, local vendors, a kids zone. arkansascornbreadfestival.com.
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