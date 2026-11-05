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Ex-Mayor Stothert says she takes responsibility for Omaha Streetcar as construction continues
By John Chapman,7 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said on her radio show that she takes responsibility for pushing the Omaha streetcar project forward. About two years of construction remain to complete the project. The streetcar is called OSCAR. Road closed signs and construction barriers have taken over downtown...
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