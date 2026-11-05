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FOUND SAFE | MISSING: Columbus police seeking public’s help locating missing 27-year-old woman
By Colin Scroggins,5 days ago
Cheyanne Thomas, missing 27-year-old woman, has been found safe and in good health. Thomas was last seen October 28 in downtown Columbus near Front Avenue and 9th Street. UPDATE: Cheyanne Thomas has been located in good health. Thanks for sharing!. The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
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