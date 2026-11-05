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Amid Brewers World Series Win, Cubs Must Focus on Three Key Changes
By Terrance Biggs,7 days ago
The Chicago Cubs celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2016 World Series title, the most pivotal moment in the team’s history. Since that magical autumn, the franchise has endured more than its fair share of bumps and bruises. None more hurtful than watching their sworn rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, win a World Series. To many Cubs fans, the Brewers are the pesky neighbor, the proverbial rock in their shoe.