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Leadership changes begin after David Crowley’s win, Democratic control of Assembly and state Senate
By WBAY news staff,7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) — Republicans elected Julian Bradley of New Berlin as Senate minority leader Thursday, as leadership changes begin in Madison following David Crowley’s win Tuesday night. Sen. Eric Wimberger was one of the senators seeking the position. Democrats also are taking control of both the Assembly...