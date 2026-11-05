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Thursday Health Report: Study reveals current guidelines miss 65% of lung cancer patients
By WBRZ Staff,7 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Lung cancer claims more lives each year in the United States than breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined, yet millions of Americans at risk remain locked out of routine preventive screenings. Early detection through low-dose CT scans dramatically boosts survival rates, but strict federal criteria leave...