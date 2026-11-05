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Let’s Speculate Wildly About Who Gov. Klobuchar Will Appoint to Backfill Her U.S. Senate Seat
By Jay BollerEm CasselJessica Armbruster,7 days ago
Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories. And MN's Interim U.S. Senator Will Be... After shellacking Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth by almost 13 points on Tuesday, future Minnesota Gov. Amy Klobuchar must find someone to backfill her old seat in the U.S. Senate. (Technically Gov. Tim Walz could do so between now and Klobuchar's January 4 swearing in, but he's politically toxic and she has already signaled she'll make the call.)