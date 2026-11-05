undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chargers Designate TE David Njoku, LB Denzel Perryman For Return
By Connor Byrne,7 days ago
Chargers tight end David Njoku has played just two games this year, while linebacker Denzel Perryman has yet to take the field. Injuries have prevented the two veterans from contributing in 2026, but they could come off IR soon. The Chargers have designated Njoku and Perryman for return, giving them 21 days to activate either or both players (via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2).