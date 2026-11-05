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Bridge demolition to begin next month in Wrightsville Beach
By Staff Report,7 days ago
A section of U.S. Highway 74 over Lees Cut in Wrightsville Beach is expected to close beginning Nov. 30 as contract crews ready to demolish the West Salisbury Street bridge. Contractor Balfour Beatty plans to fully close West Salisbury Street from Pelican Drive to Lookout Harbor Way at 5 a.m. that day as part of Phase 1 of the Wrightsville Beach bridge replacement project. The anticipated start date may change based on when crews complete relocating utility lines.
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